Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
20-26-33-37-43-44, Kicker: 9-7-3-9-3-3
(twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four; Kicker: nine, seven, three, nine, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $20.1 million
