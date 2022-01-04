Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-09-18-36-44-49, Kicker: 3-0-0-4-4-5
(two, nine, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: three, zero, zero, four, four, five)
Estimated jackpot: $19.4 million
