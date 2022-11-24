Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-09-13-23-26-30, Kicker: 5-4-4-4-1-1
(six, nine, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty; Kicker: five, four, four, four, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: $1,800,000
