Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
15-17-26-28-33-36, Kicker: 4-5-4-2-9-2
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six; Kicker: four, five, four, two, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,400,000
