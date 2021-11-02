Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
09-16-20-31-40-44, Kicker: 1-2-6-5-5-1
(nine, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, forty, forty-four; Kicker: one, two, six, five, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $16 million
