Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
11-17-28-35-44-45, Kicker: 7-0-4-0-9-4
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-five; Kicker: seven, zero, four, zero, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $30,200,000
