Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-22-28-37-45-47, Kicker: 4-7-1-9-7-8
(five, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-seven; Kicker: four, seven, one, nine, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $3,900,000
