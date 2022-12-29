Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
11-30-41-43-46-49, Kicker: 8-0-8-3-1-7
(eleven, thirty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine; Kicker: eight, zero, eight, three, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3,300,000
