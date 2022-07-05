dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-16-23-30-45-46, Kicker: 9-2-7-1-6-5

(one, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty, forty-five, forty-six; Kicker: nine, two, seven, one, six, five)

Estimated jackpot: $30,800,000

