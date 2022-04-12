Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-05-10-13-17-33, Kicker: 9-5-0-8-6-8
(two, five, ten, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-three; Kicker: nine, five, zero, eight, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $25.4 million
