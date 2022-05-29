dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

02-10-15-29-39-44, Kicker: 2-4-8-4-3-6

(two, ten, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: two, four, eight, four, three, six)

Estimated jackpot: $28,500,000

In Other News
1
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Shark Summer returns to Newport Aquarium
3
$192K may be used to detect buried concrete at former Americana...
4
Abilities First executive director dies; Rosebrough carried agency...
5
Moeller Brew Barn to fill former Rivertown building in Monroe
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top