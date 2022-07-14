dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

06-26-30-32-34-46, Kicker: 6-9-6-0-3-5

(six, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-six; Kicker: six, nine, six, zero, three, five)

Estimated jackpot: $31,500,000

