Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-26-30-32-34-46, Kicker: 6-9-6-0-3-5
(six, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-six; Kicker: six, nine, six, zero, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,500,000
