Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-19-34-38-46-47, Kicker: 6-4-5-9-4-4
(two, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: six, four, five, nine, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $3,700,000
