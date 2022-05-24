Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
17-24-25-27-41-44, Kicker: -5-4-7-4-1
(seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-four; Kicker: zero, five, four, seven, four, one)
