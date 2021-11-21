dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

24-26-30-44-48-49, Kicker: 6-8-2-0-4-3

(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine; Kicker: six, eight, two, zero, four, three)

Estimated jackpot: $17 million

