Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-03-25-35-39-44, Kicker: 6-4-1-0-8-3
(two, three, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: six, four, one, zero, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: $12.3 million
