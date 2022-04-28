Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-07-36-42-46-48, Kicker: 7-6-8-6-1-9
(six, seven, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, six, eight, six, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26.4 million
