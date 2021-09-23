Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
14-16-25-30-33-43, Kicker: 2-5-4-1-6-8
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three; Kicker: two, five, four, one, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $13.9 million
