Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
17-18-27-30-47-49, Kicker: 2-2-2-8-3-3
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-seven, forty-nine; Kicker: two, two, two, eight, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $38,800,000
In Other News
1
Indoor pickleball facility, second-largest in nation, to be built in...
2
TV production shot in Springfield will air in December
3
Hearing for Middletown man charged with killing uncle continued...
4
Springfield police: Hoax prompts Catholic Central school lockdown
5
The Laundry Spot set to open this weekend in Hamilton