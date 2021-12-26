Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-13-14-16-24-26, Kicker: -7-9-0-2-9
(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six; Kicker: zero, seven, nine, zero, two, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $18.9 million
