Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-18-30-45-47-49, Kicker: 1-3-6-8-6-7
(two, eighteen, thirty, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine; Kicker: one, three, six, eight, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $16.1 million
