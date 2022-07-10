Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
08-16-18-25-36-40, Kicker: 9-1-3-3-8-7
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty; Kicker: nine, one, three, three, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $31,200,000
