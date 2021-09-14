Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
16-19-30-36-37-48, Kicker: 3-1-8-8-4-2
(sixteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: three, one, eight, eight, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $13.5 million
