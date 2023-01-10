Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-09-17-20-33-49, Kicker: 8-3-6-8-7-2
(two, nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three, forty-nine; Kicker: eight, three, six, eight, seven, two)
