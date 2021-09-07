Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-10-28-30-43-44, Kicker: 4-2-2-9-3-8
(seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-three, forty-four; Kicker: four, two, two, nine, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $13.2 million
