By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

07-10-28-30-43-44, Kicker: 4-2-2-9-3-8

(seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-three, forty-four; Kicker: four, two, two, nine, three, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $13.2 million

