Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

14-17-18-25-33-45, Kicker: 8-6-5-7-5-3

(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-five; Kicker: eight, six, five, seven, five, three)

Estimated jackpot: $36,900,000

