Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
16-29-31-37-45-48, Kicker: 4-5-5-3-0-4
(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-eight; Kicker: four, five, five, three, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: $4,600,000
In Other News
1
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
2
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...
3
Check out this Franklin resident’s ultimate ‘Bengals Cave’
4
Hamilton considers selling former Maple Avenue depot
5
Bringing basketball team back to MHS ‘very special’ for two former...