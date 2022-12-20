Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-12-16-20-35-37, Kicker: 5-0-5-9-9-0
(six, twelve, sixteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Kicker: five, zero, five, nine, nine, zero)
