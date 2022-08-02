dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

03-10-27-28-29-34, Kicker: 6-8-4-4-6-4

(three, ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Kicker: six, eight, four, four, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $32,800,000

