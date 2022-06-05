Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-12-24-31-32-48, Kicker: 7-6-4-2-3-4
(one, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, six, four, two, three, four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
