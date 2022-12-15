dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-04-11-13-17-47, Kicker: 5-3-1-0-6-5

(one, four, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, forty-seven; Kicker: five, three, one, zero, six, five)

Estimated jackpot: $2,700,000

In Other News
1
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal trial, Day 3: Neighbor...
2
Eric Cole’s family sues Springfield police officer for his death, seeks...
3
Ohio Supreme Court sides with Cincinnati Financial Corp. in pandemic...
4
Local restaurant to close after nearly 40 years
5
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal trial Day 2: Opening...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top