news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

10-17-20-27-32-44, Kicker: 9-1-6-8-3-7

(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-four; Kicker: nine, one, six, eight, three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $12.4 million

