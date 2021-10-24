Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-22-31-34-42-49, Kicker: 1-5-6-8-4-0
(twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-nine; Kicker: one, five, six, eight, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $15.5 million
In Other News
1
Longtime Warren County high school Spanish teacher dies of COVID-19
2
Springboro police: Group stealing vehicles, items inside across...
3
Middletown Council doesn’t have votes to decide future of $1.3B...
4
4 charged with money laundering for illegal video gaming in Springfield
5
More than 100 slot, gaming machines seized in Clark County illegal...