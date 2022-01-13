Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
15-20-28-35-37-38, Kicker: 1-0-2-6-2-8
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Kicker: one, zero, two, six, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
In Other News
1
New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to “guaranteed hire” effort
2
Woman accused of shooting husband in Monroe indicted
3
Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University
4
Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility
5
Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19