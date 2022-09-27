Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
21-22-25-35-37-45, Kicker: 5-8-0-2-0-6
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five; Kicker: five, eight, zero, two, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: $36,700,000
