Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-25-26-29-31-44, Kicker: 4-7-8-0-6-7

(one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-four; Kicker: four, seven, eight, zero, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,700,000

