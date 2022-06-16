Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-05-08-19-30-43, Kicker: 8-7-3-8-2-1
(four, five, eight, nineteen, thirty, forty-three; Kicker: eight, seven, three, eight, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,600,000
In Other News
1
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield reopens following long power outage
2
High heat: Areas to keep cool around Butler, Warren counties
3
Dayton man indicted following Springfield SWAT standoff
4
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield closed today; power outage spurs need for...
5
4 people clinging to log rescued from Mad River in Clark County