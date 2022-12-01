dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

21-27-29-41-43-45, Kicker: 9-3-0-0-7-4

(twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five; Kicker: nine, three, zero, zero, seven, four)

Estimated jackpot: $2,100,000

