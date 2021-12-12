Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-09-19-36-39-40, Kicker: 8-4-9-7-1-3
(six, nine, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty; Kicker: eight, four, nine, seven, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: $18.1 million
