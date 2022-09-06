Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-03-13-19-21-34, Kicker: 8-6-0-3-4-5
(one, three, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-four; Kicker: eight, six, zero, three, four, five)
Estimated jackpot: $35,300,000
