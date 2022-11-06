Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-17-25-32-34-42, Kicker: -9-9-8-4-1
(six, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two; Kicker: zero, nine, nine, eight, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000
