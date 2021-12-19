Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-21-29-30-31-40, Kicker: 3-3-5-6-7-4
(seven, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, forty; Kicker: three, three, five, six, seven, four)
Estimated jackpot: $18.5 million
