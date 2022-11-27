dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

06-13-21-31-32-44, Kicker: 6-1-1-7-8-7

(six, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Kicker: six, one, one, seven, eight, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1,900,000

