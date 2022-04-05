Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
11-14-17-21-38-46, Kicker: 1-2-1-1-8-1
(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-six; Kicker: one, two, one, one, eight, one)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
In Other News
1
New Middletown funeral home to offer crematory services
2
Ramadan is a time to self-reflect, connect with the community, area...
3
Easter egg hunt at Niederman Family Farm will require tickets to keep...
4
Butler County attorney missing for a year found dead in park
5
Miami University changes dining services; departing management group...