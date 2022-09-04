Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-15-23-24-37-40, Kicker: 2-4-9-8-1-7
(five, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty; Kicker: two, four, nine, eight, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $35,200,000
