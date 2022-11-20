dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-02-03-13-46-48, Kicker: 3-1-8-8-2-4

(one, two, three, thirteen, forty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: three, one, eight, eight, two, four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,600,000

