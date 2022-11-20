Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-02-03-13-46-48, Kicker: 3-1-8-8-2-4
(one, two, three, thirteen, forty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: three, one, eight, eight, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $1,600,000
In Other News
1
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown...
2
Pike County murder trial: Evidence hearing, jury in late
3
Middletown police asking homeless if they want help; local churches...
4
Clark County 911 center work continues
5
Miami University’s entrepreneurial program wins highest ranking in its...