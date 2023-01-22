Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
29-36-39-41-44-48, Kicker: 1-7-8-9-1-1
(twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: one, seven, eight, nine, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: $4,300,000
