Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-06-23-26-30-32, Kicker: 4-6-7-7-2-2
(three, six, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two; Kicker: four, six, seven, seven, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,200,000
