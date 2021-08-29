Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-07-21-35-41-49, Kicker: 5-1-4-8-5-9
(four, seven, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-nine; Kicker: five, one, four, eight, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12.8 million
