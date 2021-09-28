Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-36-37-39-41-46, Kicker: 7-2-0-0-9-5
(five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six; Kicker: seven, two, zero, zero, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $14.1 million
