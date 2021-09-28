dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

05-36-37-39-41-46, Kicker: 7-2-0-0-9-5

(five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six; Kicker: seven, two, zero, zero, nine, five)

Estimated jackpot: $14.1 million

